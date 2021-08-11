Insider Selling: Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $227,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L bought 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,595.05.

NYSE RM traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $57.10. 56,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,524. The company has a quick ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $60.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $587.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,559,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regional Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,765,000 after buying an additional 31,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RM shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

