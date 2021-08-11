Insulet Co. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Insulet in a research report issued on Friday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $279.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,149.23 and a beta of 0.65. Insulet has a 12-month low of $192.98 and a 12-month high of $306.46.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 39.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 832.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.