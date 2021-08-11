Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $100.00 at BWS Financial

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BWS Financial from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s current price.

IPAR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Inter Parfums stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,067. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.21. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,356,000 after purchasing an additional 114,362 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,038,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 424,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 26,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

