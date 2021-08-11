Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.19 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.95 EPS.

Inter Parfums stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $76.32. 596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,067. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.21.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPAR. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.20.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

