International General Insurance (IGIC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. International General Insurance had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIC opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. International General Insurance has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.29.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International General Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine liability, and treaty reinsurance.

