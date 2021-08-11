Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.44.

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.12 and a 52 week high of C$18.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

