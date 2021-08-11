Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.46 and last traded at $31.72. 2,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 545,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

