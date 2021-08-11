Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.10.

