Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Invesco has decreased its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.
Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Invesco has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.
Several brokerages recently commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
