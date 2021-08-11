Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend by 32.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Invesco has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

