Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

IVR opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $918.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 45.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

