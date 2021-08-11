Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VPV opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.