Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.1% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 16,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40.1% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $365.63. 1,658,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,303,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $369.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

