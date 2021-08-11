Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on August 31st

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
VVR opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.49.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
