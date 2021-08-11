Invesco Senior Loan ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 25,265 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,470% compared to the average daily volume of 1,609 put options.

BKLN stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,044,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,935 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,039 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,616,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,382,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,300 shares in the last quarter.

