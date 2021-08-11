Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stake Raised by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 93,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 33,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.32. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.