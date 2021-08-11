Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Repsol (REPYY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS: REPYY) recently:

8/3/2021 – Repsol was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.60 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Repsol was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Repsol had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/22/2021 – Repsol was given a new $11.01 price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Repsol had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/6/2021 – Repsol had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/2/2021 –

7/2/2021 – Repsol is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Repsol was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Repsol, S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Repsol SA alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.7158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.