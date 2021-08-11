Investors Buy High Volume of American National Group Call Options (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,266 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,698% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in American National Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,419,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,696,355,000 after buying an additional 214,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American National Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,371,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American National Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,948,000 after buying an additional 47,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American National Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,442,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in American National Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,005,000 after buying an additional 33,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $190.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.61. American National Group has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $191.66.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

