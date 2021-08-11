Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,783 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,922% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.01 million, a P/E ratio of 168.65 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

