Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 27,853 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,005% compared to the average volume of 392 put options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $55,987,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after acquiring an additional 578,540 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 160,836 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,018,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after acquiring an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 100,412 shares in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

