Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,130 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,330% compared to the average daily volume of 79 put options.

GMBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.