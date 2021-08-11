Invst LLC Has $291,000 Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CODI opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.92 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.