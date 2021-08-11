Invst LLC Increases Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 338,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $940,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadmark Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

