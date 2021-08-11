Invst LLC Lowers Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Invst LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 330,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

PRU stock opened at $106.06 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

