Invst LLC Raises Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Invst LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 103.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,669,000 after buying an additional 720,700 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 102.5% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,390,000 after buying an additional 708,830 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,394,967 shares of company stock valued at $212,080,571. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of BX opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.53. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $117.65. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

