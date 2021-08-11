Invst LLC Sells 331 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Invst LLC lessened its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $1,119,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 39.1% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 15.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 35.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,807,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.81.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $119.69 on Wednesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $121.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.