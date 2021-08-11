Invst LLC Trims Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Invst LLC lessened its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,534,000 after buying an additional 768,602 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after buying an additional 514,837 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 479,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after buying an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 271.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after buying an additional 386,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

In related news, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at $448,158.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,198 shares of company stock valued at $648,995. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

