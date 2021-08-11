IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Cut to $192.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $240.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $176.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $710,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,960,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,078,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,673,214. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,987,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,942,000 after purchasing an additional 174,856 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

