iQIYI (IQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect iQIYI to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. iQIYI has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect iQIYI to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.81. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
