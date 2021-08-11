iQIYI (IQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect iQIYI to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. iQIYI has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect iQIYI to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.81. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQ. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

