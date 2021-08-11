iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Lifted by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,781 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 12.4% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $75,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after acquiring an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,405,000 after purchasing an additional 145,233 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,044,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 818,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,623,000 after buying an additional 87,988 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $138.76. 702,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.78.

