iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Lessened by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 37.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.93. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $101.86.

