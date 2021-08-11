iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $80.85. 485,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,652,041. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

