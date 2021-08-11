iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 21,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 247,173 shares.The stock last traded at $48.57 and had previously closed at $48.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,070,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 100.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

