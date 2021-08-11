iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Lowered by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 27.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after purchasing an additional 724,609 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $161.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

