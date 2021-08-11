iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $301.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.84. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.02 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

