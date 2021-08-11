iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000.

NYSEARCA:IWX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.76. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $68.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

