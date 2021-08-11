iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.22. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

