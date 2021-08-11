iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $611,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 412,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,860,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares during the period.

IVE stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,931. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

