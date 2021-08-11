iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

