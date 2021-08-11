iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Lifted by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $128.74. 20,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,789. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

