iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,051,000 after purchasing an additional 27,414 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $128.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

