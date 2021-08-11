iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.58. 103,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,727. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52.

