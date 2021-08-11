iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITOS stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $857.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48.

In other news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $158,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $130,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,854 shares of company stock worth $1,158,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITOS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

