IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. On average, analysts expect IZEA Worldwide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Gardner sold 21,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $57,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,781.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Rua sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,363 shares in the company, valued at $196,026.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,560 shares of company stock valued at $969,234 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

