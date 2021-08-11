J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBRY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded J Sainsbury to a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 296.10 ($3.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 275.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 297.80 ($3.89).

In related news, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £15,950 ($20,838.78).

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.