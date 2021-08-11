Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Jabil has a payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jabil to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,735 shares of company stock worth $6,793,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

