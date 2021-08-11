Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
JAMF traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,427 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on JAMF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Jamf Company Profile
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.
