Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 215.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA remained flat at $$50.12 during trading on Wednesday. 3,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,777. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.18. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

