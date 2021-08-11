Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,438 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises 14.8% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $35,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000.

VNLA remained flat at $$50.12 during trading on Wednesday. 1,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,777. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

