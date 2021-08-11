Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Shares Bought by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF accounts for 3.7% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.41% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JSML traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.78. 5,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,326. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $73.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

