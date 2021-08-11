Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

JANX stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,582. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.83. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JANX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.